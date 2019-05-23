A good deed turned out to be the difference between life and death for one Phoenix woman. Mail carrier Kerry Farnham questioned something odd when one resident didn't collect her mail for a couple of days.

"People have different mail habits and she is a person, Barbara, who picks up her mail every day," Farnham said.

After a few days went by, and daily greetings like she normally has with people like Barb stopped, Kerry got concerned.

"I get there and knock on the door as hard as I can and I yell her name and no one answers, so I call 911. I really don't know what happened because I had to keep going, of course, but turns out she had a broken hip."

Barb is recovering, and it turns out her neighbors wrote a letter to the U.S. Postal Service to praise Kerry's quick thinking.

"I care about them and I'm with them every day. I'm just glad that we could help her," Kerry added.

With 12 years of experience delivering first-class mail, this gesture was about first-class service, sealed with tender love and care.

The two neighbors who wrote the letter to the postal service about Kerry's good deed declined to comment on camera and simply said they prefer to write.