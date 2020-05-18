The Town of Gilbert said it was going to honor seniors by lighting up its water tower in the corresponding colors of its high schools.

PHOENIX — One town in the East Valley is lighting up its well-recognized structure to honor its graduating seniors over the next two weeks.

The initiative, called #LightUpGilbert, kicked off on May 16 and will continue until May 29.

Here is when the water tower will be lit up to honor seniors from the corresponding high schools:

May 16th: Gilbert Classical Academy (Purple and Gold)

May 17th: Campo Verde High School (Copper and Green)

May 18th: Highland High School (Teal)

May 19th: Higley High School (Blue and White)

May 20th: Mesquite High School (Blue and White)

May 21st: Gilbert High School (Gold)

May 22nd: Williams Field High School (Red)

May 28th: Perry High School (Red and Blue)

May 29th: All 2020 Graduates (Red and Blue)

Gilbert Mayor Jenn Daniels said in a video message that she knows seniors must be disappointed to lose out on a physical graduation ceremony, but she encouraged high school seniors to use this unique experience as they move onto the next chapter.

“We need your ideas, we need your solutions, we need your brains, we need your grit, we need you to rise up and help us solve the problems and challenges,” she said in the video message.

Two of the high schools, Gilbert Classical Academy and Campo Verde High School, have already been recognized.

Social distancing is encouraged for anyone who is planning to head to the water tower to check out the lights.