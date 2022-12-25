Kids celebrate Christmas at Hunkapi Farm

Orphans, foster kids and domestic violence survivors spent the day on the Hunkapi Farm in Scottsdale.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A special event held on Christmas Day ensured more than 70 kids didn't miss out on the magic of the holiday.

At the Christmas on the Farm event, they got to ride horses, plus there was face painting, scavenger hunts, cookie decorating, and the children also got to pick out a toy.

This was the 18th year Hunkapi has hosted the event.

The farm supports children and families year-round and is always in need of specific items. If you would like to help, click here for the wishlish.

If you would like to make a donation to Hunkapi click here.

