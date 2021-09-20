Husky looking for new home in Valley after surviving burns

The Arizona Humane Society is hoping 1-year-old Hera will soon find a home after recovering from burn wounds all over her body.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is looking for a Valley home willing to adopt a 1-year-old husky who has recently recovered from burn wounds all over her body.

Hera was rescued by AHS in early July after she was found wandering the streets, underweight and severely injured.

The dog was rushed to an animal hospital where Hera was treated for several burn wounds along her torso and legs. It's not clear how she sustained the injuries, AHS said.

Hera spent the next few weeks undergoing laser therapy, honey bandages, and wound cleanings until her burns started to heal.

The dog's health has been fully restored and she's been cleared to be adopted by a new owner. Hera will need to be the only dog living in her next home.

Those interested in adopting Hera can make an appointment by visiting azhumane.org/adopt.

Hera is one of the more than 11,000 abused animals AHS treats for serious injuries each year at its various shelters in Arizona.

