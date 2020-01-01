PHOENIX — Over at Banner Health hospital, it was an especially happy new year for one couple as they welcomed the newest member to the family.

Baby Zoe was born at 12:29 a.m. making her the first baby born in a Banner Health Hospital this decade.

The adorable little girl’s timing even came as a surprise to mom and dad.

“They feel excited, they feel nervous about this, about all of this. They were actually thinking she was gonna be born a week early since she had all those contractions. But they’re just happy, they’re excited about this,” Zoe's aunt Maria said.

Zoe is not only the couple’s third child, but also their third girl, all under the age of 4.

