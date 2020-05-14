Here's one way you can make and send cards to the health care professionals working during the coronavirus pandemic.

PHOENIX — While health care heroes are risking their lives on the frontlines of COVID-19, people in the Valley are stepping up to send them love and encouragement.

HandsOn Greater Phoenix, a volunteer organization in Arizona, is teaming up with Valley hospitals to help hand off the cards to the doctors, nurses and teams working inside.

The volunteers wrote letters sharing sweet and positive messages, supporting the professionals treating coronavirus patients.

It's simple to write a thank you note, or make a card if you'd like to help. Just follow the instructions below from HandsOn Greater Phoenix.

Find a card, note, or even just a piece of paper, and an envelope. Write your letter -- try to make your new health care penpal smile! Snap a photo of your letter -- or make a video -- and share the good vibes on social media using #handsonforhealthcare and be sure to tag @HandsOnPhx in your post! Mail your letter directly to any of these five hospitals:

- Banner Desert Medical Center

- Banner University Medical Center

- St. Joseph’s Foundation

- Dignity Health Foundation: East Valley

- Valleywise Health Medical Center

If you can’t mail your letter, you can drop it off at HandsOn will take it from there and mail it for you.