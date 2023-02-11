Valley woman surprised with Super Bowl tickets after making thousands of tamales

Imelda Hartley and her business, Happy Tamales, already made a splash serving up events around the Valley. Now the Super Bowl is giving back.

PHOENIX — You may recognize Imelda Hartley or her amazing cooking. She's the owner and head chef of Imelda Happy Tamales, a Mesa restaurant that has been serving up events all around the Valley.

Well this Saturday, the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee surprised Hartley with a big reward for her hard work: She's going to the Super Bowl!

Hartley was called up on stage at the Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park for a quick shout-out for all the hard work she's been doing. What she didn't see coming were the two giant tickets that the committee presented to her.

"I'm doing wonderful," she told us, "Super super grateful, excited, oh my gosh! I just cannot express how happy I am!"

Her company, Imelda Happy Tamales, was chosen to be a part of the Super Bowl LVII Business Connect program.

She started the business in 2015 after escaping from domestic violence. Now Hartley is all about giving back to the community that took her in and helping others to break the cycle of abuse.

Hartley and her company recently made upwards of 5,000 tamales for the events surrounding the Super Bowl, and another 2,500 sample-sized tamales for the Taste of the NFL 2023.

“It’s not about the money; it’s about the opportunity to share who you are,” Hartley said.

