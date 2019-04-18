PHOENIX — Fifty volunteers from Progress Residential—a company that buys and rents single-family homes—are used their skills to help Habitat for Humanity build a home for Workneh Aba and his family.

Aba and his wife immigrated from Ethiopia 20 years ago and are looking forward to moving into their American Dream.

“I thank you. I'm happy for this house,” Aba said.

Habitat for Humanity hope to dedicate the home to the family in June.

Habitat for Humanity does not give away homes. Families are required to help build the home. They’ll also get an interest-free loan.

As for the Progress Residential volunteers, it was a beautiful day to be out helping others.

“It's a blessing to be out here with all my co-workers. Just do something good for someone,” said volunteer Destina Dominguez. “It's just been good for my soul.”

The energy-efficient, three-bedroom home will be more than just a dream. It's where the heart is.

“It's where your children will grow up. It's where you'll experience your highs and lows in life, " volunteer Joe Torres said. "For some people, it's the first secure place they ever endured ever."