PHOENIX — You know how the saying goes: Good things come to those who wait.

That’s definitely true for one Valley family, who after a lot of time and hard work got the opportunity to complete their American dream with a Habitat for Humanity home.

12 News attended a special home dedication ceremony on Saturday, complete with food, gifts and words of gratitude.

“I’m happy, really happy,” said Beza Dubale, the new home recipient.

Dubale and her husband moved from Ethiopia to the U.S. nearly 20 years ago and have since had two beautiful children.

Living in the U.S. was exactly what they had hoped for.

But after living in a small apartment complex in an area that became unsafe and concerning, they connected with Habitat for Humanity.

They then learned about the opportunity to complete their American dream, so they applied for a Habitat Home.

Habitat for Humanity of Central Arizona builds anywhere from 30 to 70 homes each year.

“It takes time, it’s not easy, but it’s the best opportunity to get (a) house,” she said.

Soon their dream became a reality.

“We’ve had over 100 volunteers come out on three separate build days,” said Tina Mortera with Progress Residential.

Mortera says this entire experience has been such a blessing for everyone who pitched in to help make this possible.

“The team building and the camaraderie and the hard work have been amazing,” she said.

“Another opportunity, this is the best one,” said Dubale.

They’re looking forward to celebrating holidays in their new home.

“Easter, Christmas, New Year’s…” she said.

Owning a Habitat Home will give this family the stability and safety they need, while allowing them to be part of a bigger community.

“Thank you. Thank you God, Thank you everyone,” said Dubale.

