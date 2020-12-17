Goodyear installs massive heart art project for city's 75th anniversary

Goodyear was formed on Nov. 19, 1946. These hearts are a part of the 2021 celebration that will stay in the community for years to come.

PHOENIX — If you've been out in the West Valley, you have probably seen these giant heart sculptures.

They're hard to miss.

The giant heart sculptures have suddenly started appearing across Goodyear, but where did they come from and why?"

They are actually part of a larger project, according to Goodyear’s City Arts and Culture Administrator Guylene Ozlanski.

"The Heart of Goodyear project is an installation that the city has installed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the city of Goodyear," Ozlanski said.

Goodyear was formed on Nov. 19, 1946. These hearts are a part of the 2021 celebration that will stay in the community for years to come.

“We landed on a heart because we all need a little love right now," Ozlanski said.

"We all love our city, our residents love our city. We thought this was a perfect way to celebrate.”

There are 10 hearts in total spread out at different locations across Goodyear.

Each one is painted by a different artist or group of artists and represent specific decades, said Ozlanski.

“The hearts begin with 1940s all through to today and then we also have one heart celebrate our future," she said.

Goodyear father and daughter duo Adam and Addie Turner were selected to paint the 1960s heart.

"I told Addie about the Blue Angels and she thought it was really cool, so we looked into it a little bit more," Turner said.

"And the 'I have a dream' speech, obviously the moon landing. We were both just really drawn to the good of the 60s. A lot of positive vibes were coming" out of it for us."

These hearts may have started out as a way to celebrate an anniversary, but they've also brought the community together during a time where we could all use a little healing.

“There are elements on this piece that super resonate with people. We did not expect it,“ Turner said.

"We have a tribute to Vietnam on the back side -- we've had several Vietnam vets just come to us, one guy almost in tears, it was so amazing,” Turner said.