Thanks to a few bighearted firefighters a family of ducks were reunited safely back on land.

According to the City of Goodyear, firefighters with the Goodyear Fire Department received a ring at their door early Saturday morning. But this wasn't about a fire. A resident was concerned about a family of ducks.

The city said the resident told firefighters about a nearby duck and its ducklings that were trapped at a bridgehead.

"The water was so high the ducks could not pass under the bridge and were constantly swimming against the current," the city wrote in a release.

Firefighter arrived to find the two ducklings still trying to swing against the current. Momma duck flew away as firefighters attempted to rescue her little ones, the city said.

According to the city, firefighters used a pool pole, skimmer, and bucket to rescue the little ducklings. Once mom returned, the duck family was reunited.