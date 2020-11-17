Glendale teen praised for rescuing woman who suffered diabetic emergency

The school social worker, Danet Garcia, had passed out on campus after dangerously low blood sugar triggered a diabetic emergency.

GLENDALE, Calif. — A teen was recognized Tuesday morning for his actions which may have saved a woman’s life earlier this month.

Diego Garcia, a student at Glendale High School, was walking near campus on Nov. 2 when he heard noises from a locked area of the school and went to investigate.

The school social worker, Danet Garcia, had passed out on campus after dangerously low blood sugar triggered a diabetic emergency.

The 17-year-old found Danet lying face-first on the sidewalk, and he immediately came to her aid. Diego called 911 and jumped a fence to unlock a gate for medical crews as they arrived.

Diego was reunited with Danet during an award ceremony where he was given a life safety certificate and hailed by Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers.

Danet says she believes she would not have survived the night if Diego hadn’t found her.