GLENDALE, Ariz. - Being a firefighter definitely has its ups and downs, but a recent moment between a Valley man and a Glendale firefighter certainly qualifies as a positive.

And it might even warm your heart too.

The Glendale Fire Department recently posted photos of a reunion between Jerry and Rich. According to the post, Jerry went into cardiac arrest about a year ago at a Home Depot in Glendale. Rich, a Glendale firefighter, was at the home improvement store and performed CPR on Jerry until the fire department arrived.

The post said the two haven’t seen each other until the reunion, and by the look of the photos, it was an emotional moment for everyone in attendance.

