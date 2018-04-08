GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Glendale teen is being called a hero after running into a burning home to rescue his neighbor.

Logan Hart, 17, was honored by the city's fire department Tuesday.

“It was dire from the minute we even arrived,” said firefighter Ashley Losch.

It happened three weeks ago on July 15. Glendale resident Lindsey Miller fled the burning home with her 3-year-old, but her 63-year-old father was still inside.

“(Hart) said, ‘Is there anything I can do?’ and I said, ‘Yes please find my dad. I can’t find my dad,” Miller said.

Hart and an off-duty sheriff's deputy from Sarasota, Florida ran inside. Soon after, the home became engulfed in flames, and Miller saw no one come out.

“Me and his mom just hugged, because we didn’t know where they were,” she said.

The men found Miller's father in the backyard and hoisted him over a brick wall and out of danger.

As the fire raged, fire officials say firefighters' oxygen cannisters were exploding and the home nearly burned to the ground.

“That fire was so involved...so your window to go inside there was very, very small,” Deputy Fire Chief Gary Benson told Hard.

The fire department are praising Hart's bravery.

“What you did by getting her dad out, just those seconds really did change his life," said Fire Chief Terry Garrison.

The department honored Hart with an award and called him a hero.

“Clark Kent-- that’s who we have here today. But, if there’s a tragedy, I’m sure he’d become Superman,” Garrison said. "Thank you. You’re awesome. Would you like a job?” Garrison joked.

Hart didn't say much but he did tell reporters he was, remarkably, barefoot during the entire rescue.

“I thought about putting shoes on, but I just kind of ran out the door,” he said.

Miller said she still doesn't know the cause of the fire, but said her family will re-build their home.

“I don’t know where I’d be right now... if you wouldn't have saved my dad,” she told Hart.

© 2018 KPNX