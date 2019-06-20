PHOENIX — The Glendale girl who survived extensive burns over her body and went on to meet her idol, Taylor Swift, while in the hospital recently received another surprise at the Arizona Burn Center.

Isabella McCune entered the teen room at the Phoenix center on Thursday morning, expecting to meet with a therapist.

Instead, family and staff from Maricopa Medical Center greeted her with a big surprise.

“Isabella is a finalist for the Hero of the Year award,” Dr. Kevin Foster, the director of the Arizona Burn Center, announced to the room to thunderous applause.

As a finalist for Kids Wish Network’s Hero of the Year, Isabella received a cash reward and certificate marking her accomplishment.

Isabella McCune was recently named a finalist for a Hero of the Year award from the Kids Wish Network.

12 News

The hospital staff also got together and bought Isabella a gift, a token of their appreciation for all her hard work and positive attitude: The Apple Watch she always wanted.

Isabella spent nine months at the burn center near 24th and Roosevelt streets healing from burns to her arm and legs from an accident last year.

RELATED: Burn survivor leaves hospital after 9-month recovery

On St. Patrick's Day, Isabella and some of her family had gathered around a fire pit where the family intended to light a small bonfire.

When the wood wouldn’t catch, gasoline was poured in the pit. The gasoline exploded, causing serious burns on the girl.

While in the burn center, superstar Taylor Swift paid the girl a visit last May, ahead of Swift's Glendale concert. The two spent time together and posed for pictures.

During her stay, Isabella focused on the tasks at hand to keep her going through the endless pain and surgeries.

“Just going day-to-day,” Isabella said.

“Don’t think about what can happen, just try to focus on what’s happening today instead of worrying about tomorrow.”

After spending so many months in the hospital, Isabella now dreams of becoming a nurse.