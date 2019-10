GILBERT, Ariz. — A Highland High School band member’s passion has now been seen by hundreds of thousands of people.

Team 12’s Chierstin Susel was tweeted out this video of Dallin Johnston from the school’s pre-game show on Friday night.

Dallin’s passionate performance has been viewed almost 300,000 times by people all across the country who are inspired by his sheer enthusiasm and love for performing.

Friday apparently wasn't the first time the Gilbert teen stole the show with his energy.