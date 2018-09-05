GILBERT, Ariz. - It wasn't your average rescue operation.

A Gilbert Fire and Rescue crew recently rescued a group of ducklings from a storm drain at the Woodside Homes Bungalows at Cooley Station.

Woodside Homes Arizona captured the adorable rescue on video and shared it to their Facebook page.

In the video, the mother duck is seen anxiously pacing as the firefighters open the cover and pull out the baby ducks one by one.

Once the last duckling is out of the drain, mom and the babies slowly waddle away.

