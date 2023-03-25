Gilbert-born Olympian celebrates upcoming baby

MyKayla Skinner is a medal-winning Olympian and world-class gymnast. Now, she's also going to be a mom!

GILBERT, Ariz. — A Valley Olympian is celebrating an upcoming addition to her family. Congratulations to MyKayla Skinner and her husband Jonas Harmer for their new chapter as parents!

Skinner made the announcement on social media Friday morning, saying that the newest member of their family is coming in September 2023.

She turned heads worldwide with her artistic gymnastics performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, bringing home a silver medal for America. She's also won several gold medals at the Pan American Championships and a gold medal at the World Championships in 2014.

Skinner is a Gilbert native and has been a gymnast for over 20 years. While the announcement photos don't show any gymnastic displays, you can tell the two soon-to-be parents are practically jumping with joy!

Surprise!!!🥳 We have been keeping the biggest secret and can’t believe we are going to be parents! We are so excited for this new chapter and couldn’t be more blessed…. Newest member of the family baby Harmer coming September 2023 🤍 pic.twitter.com/y2Di647fPb — MyKayla Skinner (Harmer) (@mykaylaskinner) March 24, 2023

