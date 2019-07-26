It's finally Friday! And this week, 12 News has shared some heartwarming and inspiring stories that are sure to leave you with a good feeling heading into the weekend.

We checked in with Tempe detention officer Olivia Calderon. Calderon has already advanced through the first round of cuts on America's Got Talent. Mike Gonzalez shared her journey to the big stage.

READ: She never gave up on her singing dreams, and America's Got Talent noticed her

Ryan Cody sat down with a man going above and beyond for a family he doesn't even know. Ed Hennessy found a box full of letters written by a WWII soldier. Ryan found out how Hennessy connected with family members of that soldier.

READ: Priceless letters found inside an Arizona antique store

The Museum Fire burning north of Flagstaff reached more than 1,900 acres over the last week. The community braced for flooding as the wildfire grew and stormy weather brewed. But in this time of distress, the community showed its strength. Michael Doudna gave us this story.

Fire crews worked tirelessly to protect homes and businesses, as they battled the Museum Fire. And the people of Flagstaff showed their appreciation all week. Colleen Sikora showed us the signs of their gratitude.

READ: 'That is who Flagstaff is': Town shows gratitude for crews working on the Museum Fire

12 News partnered with United Food Bank for the Summer of Million Meals telethon, Thursday.

All week we were kicking it in gear for the Arizona Cardinals training camp. Mitch Carr was up early making sure you were ready.

And to send you into the weekend right here's Krystle Henderson holding a very, very big snake. She's so brave.

Have a good weekend!