A woman is giving back money she stole when she worked at an Arizona restaurant in the 1990s.

In a handwritten note, the former waitress details working at one of the El Charro restaurants in Tucson back when she was attending the University of Arizona. El Charro is a Mexican restaurant in Tucson owned and operated by a Tucson family.

The note along with $1,000 read:

Dear Carlotta Family-

I worked for you as a waitress very briefly back in the 1990's, while a student at U of A. One of the waiters I worked with had encouraged me to "forget" to ring in a few drinks a shift and pocket the cash. And for some stupid reason, I did it. I grew up in the church, I knew better. I hadn't stolen a dime before then, nor have I since. Thankfully, I was a terrible waitress and you all fired me before it could amount to more than a few hundred dollars total. It's been 20 years, but I still carry great remorse. I am very sorry that I stole from you. Please accept my apology + this money as a repayment + 20 years of interest. May God forever bless you+ your family.

-A Thankful Former Employee

The note was well received with one of the owners of the restaurant sharing the note with the money on Facebook saying, "You don’t always have to tell someone who you are to make things right for you both. This made our week!"

12 News' sister station in Tucson, News 4, spoke with Carllotta Flores owner of El Charro who said the note took her by surprise.

"Friday night I received a call from one of my sons and he says mom you have to come downtown you have an envelope here and I've gone ahead and opened it and he says you're going to be greatly surprised," Flores said. "Some of my managers read the letter and they actually had tears in their eyes because they know that there's very long days and food has a very little profit margin on it."

Flores said the note was just what she needed after having a tough week.

"I had my purse stolen and this sort of renewed the faith that we had a lot of good people out there," Flores said.

Restoring faith for Flores and teaching others a valuable lesson.

"I don't know where she's at or who she is but I will tell you one thing. I hope that she's read or has seen what an impact this has made not only on me, my family, my business but where it will go in the future so I hope she keeps looking to see what we're doing with it," Flores said.

The owner said she plans on paying the money back to the woman.

