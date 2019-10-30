PHOENIX — Some Valley teachers saw their wishes for their classroom granted – by a bowl game.

Celebrities from around the state made the calls to 200 teachers around the state, each with a $5,000 grant. A total giveaway of a million dollars.

Alice Cooper, Shane Doan and others were part of the group making calls to teachers for the third "draft day" giveaway.

Giving the good news was a good reward, but for Sheriff Paul Penzone, he was in for a special surprise. The teacher he called happened to be a teacher who taught his son.

According to the organizers, the program was created to grant wishes to teachers across the state of Arizona, trying to help out teachers who normally would have to spend their own money enhancing the classroom experience.

Teachers fill out an application in the early fall, detailing their school and classroom needs. The applications are picked by random and receive a $5,000 grant.

In its first two years, Wishes for Teachers granted more than $2.2 million to Arizona teachers, impacting over 100,000 kids across the state.