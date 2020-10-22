Family making Valley man's birthday unforgettable after Vegas trip canceled due to COVID-19

Brenden's traditional birthday celebration in Vegas was canceled due to COVID-19. Now his family is asking for your help to make it special.

PHOENIX — Brenden is a 34-year-old man in the Valley who has Down syndrome.

His birthday is on Thursday but because of COVID-19 restrictions and being immunocompromised, his traditional trip to Vegas was put on hold.

Now his family is asking for your help to make it special.

Brenden has an energy and spirit that everyone around him adores.

“He’s the most lovable, sweetest, unconditional loving person I’ve ever met. And he’s got a heart of gold and we just love him so much,” said Jenifer Tuttle.

Tuttle and other people close to Brenden are pushing to make this year especially memorable for him, as his life has changed in many ways through quarantine and the loss of his dad less than a year ago.

“It’s really been hard to process that loss for him, so we needed to find a way to give him something special this year,” Tuttle explained.

Tuttle posted in the NextDoor app asking people around the Valley if they have connections to Coca-Cola.

Brenden's favorite spot to hit in Vegas is their giant store and Tuttle is hoping she can get the Coca-Cola bear to pay a special visit.

“I would love to just see the smile on his face to be able to have that picture with the bear and to be able to feel like that was brought to him something special for his birthday,” she said.

Brenden's mom is setting up a Vegas-themed party for him that will include slot machines and, hopefully, a long, sought out bear hug.

"Mom is bringing Vegas to the house," Tuttle said.

"She’s going to do a Vegas theme and do slot machines because, of course, he loves the sound of all the bells and whistles."