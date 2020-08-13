Family celebrates virus-stricken father’s remarkable progress after camping outside ICU room

Moises Ramirez Loza is finally awake and recovering, and his family is more hopeful with each day.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A father is making miraculous progress while battling the coronavirus, and his family has camped outside his hospital window, despite triple-digit heat, to make sure he wouldn’t fight it alone. The family - showing unyielding support.

Moises Ramirez Loza is finally awake and recovering. His month-long fight is still not over as he tested positive for COVID-19 again on Thursday. Even still, he and his family are hopeful.

“I’m lucky that I’m still alive,” he said. “They gave me another chance to survive because I have to take care of my family.”

Loza has been battling COVID-19 since June 29, and his family stayed camped outside his room for weeks.

His journey has been a roller coaster.

“We almost lost him on three different occasions,” family member Estrella Contreras said. “The last time was July 31st, Friday, and he ended up having fevers seizures, and he ended up flatlining for 12 minutes.

His family has returned home because Moises has improved dramatically. His daughter Estrella told 12 News that they are awaiting doctors’ orders to see when he will be discharged from the hospital.

“If he doesn’t meet criteria, we are just going to bring him home,” she said.

Through his struggles, his family stayed and prayed by his side, and Moises - although unconscious at times - knew his family remained by his side.

“They spent the time outside waiting for me, but I can’t do anything right now because I lost control,” Loza said.

As Moises waits to be discharged, his family is making preparations to care for him at home. Once he tests negative, he will then get accepted into rehab.

With his COVID nightmare seeming to never end, he appreciates the kindness he and his family have received from the hospital staff and the community.