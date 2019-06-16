PHOENIX — It was an extra special first Father’s Day for an East Valley dad, who got to take his baby girl home from the hospital for the very first time.

It was an emotional experience after spending a lot of time in and out of the hospital visiting her in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Aaron and Janelle Amundsen's daughter was born at just 2 pounds, 12 ounces and was two months early at 32 weeks.

Janelle had preeclampsia, so she was admitted to the hospital.

In a couple days, the medical team at Banner Gateway Medical Center in Gilbert stabilized her. A few days after that, she had an emergency cesarean section.

The baby now weighs 3 pounds, 14 ounces.

Team 12's Trisha Hendricks spoke with the new parents and captured the moment they left the hospital for the first time. You can watch her entire story on 12 News at 10 p.m. Sunday.