DPS returns U-Haul trailer stolen from family moving to Arizona

The Fox family stopped for a night during the move but discovered that their Chevrolet truck towing all their possessions had been stolen Wednesday.

PHOENIX — A family in the middle of moving all their life’s belongings from Georgia to Arizona woke up this week to discover that their truck and U-Haul trailer was stolen.

The Fox family stopped for a night during the move and discovered that their Chevrolet truck towing all their possessions had been stolen Wednesday.

Detectives with the DPS Vehicle Theft Task Force managed to recover the trailer for the family and returned it to them on Friday.

Unfortunately, the family’s pickup truck is still missing, and troopers are asking for tips to have it recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.