After over four decades of teaching science and more, Cristi Davis retired from Apollo High School in Glendale on Wednesday.

PHOENIX — We've all had a teacher in our lives who has made an immeasurable impact.

For countless people in and around Glendale, that teacher is Apollo High School's Cristi Davis.

After more than four decades of teaching science and more, Davis retired on Wednesday.

Dozens of students, staff and loved ones filed through in their cars to send her off. And it was a total surprise for her.

"Cristi Davis is an icon here at Apollo High School. I've known her since I was 17 years old as a student," Susan Prado-Ortiz said.

"I was lucky enough to be a co-worker with her. She was our mentor. Kristy Davis is one of a kind."

Jim Threadgill, a former principal at Apollo High School said, "She was department chair in the science department. And she taught AP biology. But more important than that she was just a great support system to all of the new teachers in the district and teachers here in helping them."

Similar congratulatory messages and thank yous were shared.

12 News showed Ms. Davis the responses. She was visibly choked up.

"It means everything, just feel like I had the best job. I can't even talk, sorry. I feel like I had the best job anybody could possibly have," she said.