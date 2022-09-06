'You're the best patient we've ever had': Dog and two hikers rescued from Romero Pass

The Pima County Sheriff's Office was able to airlift the exhausted trio out of the area. Officials say they're doing fine now.

Example video title will go here for this video

TUCSON, Ariz. — A dog named Whiskey and his two hikers are home safely after being airlifted from Romero Pass by the Pima County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) Search and Rescue teams.

The trio had been suffering from heat exhaustion and were unable to walk out of the area on their own, said the sheriff's office.

Helicopter crews were called in, and the team was able to record the moment they got Whiskey safely on board. Although Whiskey had been muzzled and restrained for everyone's safety, that good boy made quite the impression.

"You're the best patient we've ever had," said one of the rescuers as Whiskey huddled up to his side.

The PCSO shared the video on their Facebook on Monday, and said that Whiskey and the two hikers were doing fine now.

Romero Pass is located northeast of Tucson.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue and Air Units were pretty busy yesterday. They rescued two hikers and a dog that had heat-related issues near Romero Pass. In this case, all three could not walk out of the area on their own. So they were air-lifted out, including the dog who goes by the name Whisky. The hikers and dog are all doing fine now. Remember the safety rules for hiking: 1. Hike early, and complete your hike by 10am. 2. Drink electrolytes as well as water. 3. When you are 1/2 way finished with your water, turn around. 4. Remember, call 9-1-1 at the first sign of heat issues. Rescue is a no-charge service in the state of Arizona. Posted by Pima County Sheriff's Department on Monday, August 29, 2022

The rescue is a happy moment during a string of hiking fatalities. Many areas in Arizona are currently under an extreme heat warning, and hiking in those temperatures presents a serious risk.

Heat exhaustion and dehydration can affect anyone, and it strikes quickly. If you start to feel dizzy, nauseous, fatigued or clammy those might be possible signs of heat exhaustion.

Officials urge everyone to remember the safety rules for hiking:

Hike early, and complete your hike by 10 a.m. Drink electrolytes as well as water. When you are halfway finished with your water, turn around. Remember, call 911 at the first sign of heat issues.

Rescue is a no-charge service in the state of Arizona.

The City of Phoenix has formally adopted a new policy restricting access to local hiking trails during days of extreme heat.

The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board will officially close trails from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on days when the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat warning.

As temperatures rise, those wanting to hike should plan for the heat accordingly.

Today in AZ