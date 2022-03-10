Donnie, a disabled dog from Surprise, earns a spot in 2023 pet calendar

Donnie, a Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd Mix from Surprise, Ariz. won a spot in the 2023 Walkin’ Pets Calendar.

PHOENIX — When looking at photographs of Donnie, a Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd Mix, it doesn't take long for a smile to form from ear to ear.

Whether it's a picture of him wearing bunny ears during Easter or standing proudly in the park, Donnie always seemed to be in good spirits.

And now, thanks to a new pet calendar, Donnie's owners will be able to honor his memory in a new way. It was recently announced that Donnie has earned a spot in the 2023 Walkin’ Pets Calendar.

The publication features dogs who utilized the Walkin’ Wheels dog wheelchair, and Donnie was an active user of the device since he was diagnosed with Degenerative Myelopathy at 8 years old. The disease is a progressive mobility condition that impacted his hind legs, making it difficult to walk on his own.

“The wheels helped Donnie to walk better and it made it easier to care for him," his parents from Surprise said in a release. "He always loved to play fetch with his tennis ball and the wheels helped Donnie to do that again!"

When using the Walkin' Wheels, Donnie was able to even go hiking with his parents and play in the snow for the first time.

Unfortunately, Donnie lost his battle with DM in September, but his memory lives on thanks to the new calendar.

The calendar in now available for preorder online and all proceeds from the calendar will be donated to the Handicapped Pets Foundation to help disabled and injured pets in need to get wheelchairs.

