A Valley woman and her husband are feeling blessed on their honeymoon in Rome after a "dream come true" meeting with Pope Francis.

Kaci and Anthony Jimenez met at Northern Arizona University, Kaci's sister Rikki Garcia said. Kaci is from Goodyear while Anthony is from San Diego.

They were married last Saturday in the city where they found love: Flagstaff. Soon after, the newlyweds, described as "young devoted Catholics" by Kaci's sister, jetted off on their honeymoon to Rome with an important goal in mind.

"Going to see the Pope was the main reason they chose Rome to honeymoon in," Garcia said. "They wanted his blessing as soon as possible."

(Photo courtesy Rikki Garcia)

Garcia said the two were among the many Pope Francis walked by during his visit to Philadelphia in 2015. They, however, didn't get the chance to meet him.

But years later in Rome, the couple, wearing their wedding attire, finally met him and received the marriage blessing they were seeking.

Kaci and Anthony Jimenez in Vatican City. (Photo courtesy Rikki Garcia)

Although they haven't had the chance to chat too much about it, thanks to time zone differences and faulty phone service, Garcia said she knows her sister and brother-in-law are feeling blessed and loved.

It was, as Garcia said, a "dream come true" for the newlyweds.

(Photo courtesy Rikki Garcia)

