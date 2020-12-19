Community rallies after Santa display stolen from Mesa children's home

The girl, who had been wanting an inflatable Santa all season, decided to give her new inflatable Santa to Sunshine Acres Children’s Home.

MESA, Ariz. — A children’s home that displayed an inflatable Santa became the victim of a holiday Grinch as the Santa went missing. The home took to social media and a 10-year-old girl took notice and took action.

The girl, who had been wanting an inflatable Santa all season, decided to give her new inflatable Santa to Sunshine Acres Children’s Home.

According to the girl’s mother, she asked “Who would steal a Santa from children?”

The story of how this little girl touched the hearts of everyone at Sunshine Acres children’s Home goes something like this:

THIS CHILDREN’S HOME IN MESA LIKES CHRISTMAS,

THEY SEEM TO LIKE IT A LOT.

BUT SOME GRINCHES IN THE AREA,

WELL, THEY DID NOT.

“We had a great big Santa that sat under here in the bell tower.” Explained Connie Hasler, a Children’s counselor at Sunshine Acres Children’s Home.

THE JOLLY OLD ELF SAT OUT FRONT,

TO ALL, BRINGING CHRISTMAS CHEER...

MANY IN MESA ENJOYED IT, BOTH FAR AND NEAR.

BUT THE GRINCHES THOUGHT, “THIS SANTA MUST GO.”

THE SNUCK IN AT NIGHT WHEN NO ONE WOULD KNOW.

“Our Santa was stolen,” Hasler explained.

THE HOME TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA, TO EXPLAIN THEIR PART.

HOPING THE GRINCH MIGHT POSSIBLY HAVE A CHANGE OF HEART.

“Maybe have the person that took it, who I call the Grinch, maybe see it posted on there and think twice and maybe get a heart and return it,” Hasler said.

THAT’S HOW A 10-YEAR-OLD GIRL HEARD OF THE DASTARDLY DEED.

SHE WANTED TO HELP, KNOWING SUNSHINE ACRES WAS IN NEED.

“It was amazing to me. I love it when kids help kids,” Hasler said. “She just went out of her Christmas wish to help our kids have their Christmas wish and their Santa, so it was very heartwarming!”

SURLY THIS YOUNG GIRL, FOR ALL HER SELFLESSNESS, MIGHT MOVE TO THE TOP OF SANTA’S ‘NICE’ LIST?

TO SPREAD SOME CHEER, WAS YOUNG GIRL’S REASON SHE GIFTED HER SANTA, THIS HOLIDAY SEASON.