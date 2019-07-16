PHOENIX — It's no fun for any child to spend their summer in the hospital.

Monday, members of the Phoenix Fire Department did what they could to help brighten some kids’ day at the Maricopa Integrated Health System.

The program is called ‘Christmas in July.’ Santa along with the Phoenix Fire Department dropped off donated toys at area hospitals.

Many of the children have been cooped up in the hospital for days and weeks.

“Why wait until December to give these kids gifts. There's illnesses and emergencies year around with children. If we can brighten things up, we're certainly going to do that,” said Kelly Liebermann. Who played the role of Santa for the Phoenix Fire Department.

Hospital officials say it also helps the staff to see their patients happy. It brightens their day.