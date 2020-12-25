Chaplain lifting the spirits of hospice patients with Christmas music

“Music is healing. It is a healing force for people,” said Rev. Glenn Swain.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — It takes a special person to be able to care for patients who may be nearing the end of life.

Reverend Glenn Swain, a hospice chaplain, does more than just help patients with their spiritual needs – he lifts their spirits with music.

“Music is healing. It is a healing force for people,” said Reverend Glenn Swain.

Reverend Glenn is using his God-given talents to bring comfort to patients with Royal Hospice Care in Scottsdale.

“One of the things music does. Is it takes them back, perhaps to a better time maybe when they were younger? Especially around Christmas songs,” said Swain.

Many of the patients are receiving end of life care and Reverend Glenn is there to help lift their spirits.

“They may be having a really bad day. They may be in some pain or not feeling well,” said Swain.

This Christmas is a little tougher for some.

“This pandemic has made it even harder. With limited access of family members coming in. When Reverend Glenn goes in there and does what he does and brings that music with him. Their faces will just light up,” said Steve Alfonsi. Founder and CEO of Royal Hospice Care.

“If you get them singing along. That’s the best place you can be,” said Swain.

The reverend has been playing the guitar since he was young. He spent 10 years singing and writing songs in Nashville.