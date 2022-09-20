Frightened felines freed from Phoenix fire

Firefighters were able to save two cats and ensure the tenants were safely evacuated from a house fire in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Two cats and their owners are safe after a house fire in Phoenix trapped the pets in a bedroom closet. Firefighters were able to rescue the occupants safely and without injury.

Around 10:22 a.m., Phoenix Fire Department first responders arrived to a home near 16th Street and Broadway Road for a backyard fire that had spread to nearby structures.

Firefighters quickly began to extinguish the flames, working their way into the home to clear out everyone inside.

The two people were safely evacuated, and firefighters were able to save a pair of cats that had been trapped in a bedroom closet.

Once safely out on the lawn, the cats were given oxygen and care to make sure that they were all okay after the frightening moment.

No injuries were reported, and investigators are working to determine a cause behind the blaze, fire officials said.

Crisis response teams are helping the two tenants of the home, who officials say will be displaced by the blaze.

