Former University of Arizona running back helps a Valley family in need

Brett Hundley Sr., who has ties to the area, stepped up to provide clothes and school supplies for a family preparing to send their son back to school.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Facing a blitz from the challenges and costs of preparing to send their son back to school, a Phoenix family threw a hail Mary pass for help and received a touchdown from an NFL star with ties to the Valley.

Danny Evans of Phoenix was recently looking for school clothes for his 6-year-old son, Michael.

“I was really concerned that he would have to go back with old clothes,” said Evans.

Evans, like so many families across the Valley, said he had to make the tough decision to pay bills or buy clothes. After reaching out to several organizations for help and getting turned away, he decided to reach out to 12News.

We saw his email and decided to kick off the search on social media for someone to help him and Michael.

Former University of Arizona star running back Brett Hundley, Sr. caught the pass with the help of a special team.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

"I saw that message and laid it out to Brett. I think we were able to pull this off in just a couple of days," said Hundley, Sr.

His son, Brett Hundley, Jr. is currently a quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens and played at Chandler High School.

Hundley, Jr. is also chairman of the Hundley Foundation.

Founded in 2019 in honor of his sister, who was diagnosed with epilepsy, Hundley Sr. said the organization wants to help in all facets wherever they can be of service.

Recently 12News tagged along with Hundley Sr. as he executed a new game plan for getting Michael ready for the new school year.

Running routes through the aisles, and scrambling for shoes, shirts, socks and shorts for Michael and making sure there were plenty of options for him.

"Being a kid myself and having kids growing up you know how important it is for that first day of school. The last thing we want to is to see someone not have the clothes, the attire, or the supplies they need to enjoy it," he said.

After running up to the score at the register it was time for the final drive.

With bags in tow, Hundley Sr. arrived to deliver this victory to the family. Michael got a chance to sort through the bags for his new clothes.

He already selected some of his favorite items.

For Evans, he’s thankful to 12News and the Hundley Foundation. He said he’s grateful that people still care.

“I’m excited for Michael. He can’t wait to go back to school. He just graduated from kindergarten last school year," he said. "With this, I know he’ll have a great school year."

The generosity won’t just stop here.

“I think we’re going to make an alliance as the season goes on. We’ll check back with them and make sure they’re ok with anything else they may need,” said Hundley Sr.

With this game plan executed to perfection, everyone can walk away a winner.

Brett Jr. will return to the Valley on Aug. 21 when the Ravens play the Cardinals in a pre-season game at State Farm Stadium.

WE ❤ ARIZONA