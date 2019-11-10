Dozens of brain cancer survivors gathered at Barrow Neurological Center to celebrate a milestone that few thought they would reach.

Glioblastoma is the deadliest form of brain cancer. With proper treatment, those affected usually only live approximately 15 months.

The survivors that gathered at Barrow Neurological Center on Friday to celebrate the rare victories.

Each one of them credit the state-of-the-art treatments they’ve received at Barrow Neurological Center.

Cell phones capture the reunion of Glioblastoma survivors as they gather at Barrow Neurological Institute, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.

Christopher Latella

“Over the 15 years, I take it one step at a time,” Sarah Stanford, a former patient of Barrow, said. "I look forward to the future but live to fullest that I possibly can.”

Stanford was first diagnosed in 2004. Today she’s thankful for the time she Barrow has given her.

Stanford says her doctor, Kris Smith, is her hero. Every year Sarah gets checked for any sign of cancer and every year it’s an emotional and anxiety-filled process.

Dr. Smith says a $50 million grant that the hospital was just awarded should go a long way in the fight against brain cancer.