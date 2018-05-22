AVONDALE, Ariz. – Mrs. Victoria Walker is a fifth grade teacher at Garden Lakes School teaching her children the important lessons of heroism, empathy and compassion.

“Writing is not boring,” she said. “If you put your heart into it, you can touch someone with a simple letter and that’s what I’ve taught them.”

Last year, Walker was in an Applebee's restaurant when she saw a powerful story about Lukas Kusters on ESPN.

Kusters was a 10-year-old boy from Wilmington, Delaware, who left behind a legacy of hope and inspiration after battling and dying from cancer.

Walker came up with an assignment for her classes to send letters to the Kusters family.

“We talked about, what is empathy? what is sympathy?" She said. "And we can write to this woman to make her feel better. So we sent her a large binder with pictures of the children writing.”

More than 100 letters reached Kusters’ mom Rebecca.

“She just made it her mission to make sure that we felt loved and supported during this horrible time,” Rebecca said.

An anonymous donor paid to fly Rebecca and her son, Travis, across the country and the two were honored Monday morning at the elementary school.

Students presented them with a check for more than $1,300 for the Live Like Lucas foundation, started by the Kusters to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer.

Mrs. Walker also gave Rebecca a handmade quilt.

“I’m so overwhelmed,” Rebecca Kusters said. “This is just an incredible, incredible display of love and support.”

To learn more about the Live Like Lukas foundation, you can visit the foundation's website.

