Peoria police shared an amazing moment on social media Saturday.

Officer Bill Weigt was paralyzed when he was struck by gunfire while responding to an incident in Dec. 2005.

Officer Weigt was hit right above his vest, causing spinal cord damage. The man who fired the shots at Officer Weigt was struck and killed by gunfire that day.

Officer Weigt escaped with his life, but he hasn't stood on his own or walked since that day.

Something special happened Friday night. It was the Special Olympics Arizona Fall Games Opening Ceremony in Avondale.

Thanks to a new wheelchair, Officer Weigt was able to hold Old Glory and stand at attention for the first time in those 14 years.

Peoria Police AZ DEDICATION! Thanks to an amazing new wheelchair, Honor Guard member Investigator Bill Weigt was able stand for the National Anthem and present the American Flag, for the first time in nearly 14 years, after he was shot and paralyzed in the line of duty in 2005. What an awesome moment!

People on social media showed appreciation to Officer Weigt and the Peoria Police Department.

"That is so amazing. Can’t even imagine the emotions he was feeling," Danielle wrote.