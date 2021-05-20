Avondale community helps boy get new wheelchair after his old one was stolen

After hearing about Eli's stolen wheelchair, members of the local community and police department jumped in to help him out.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Eli is a 9-year-old boy from Avondale and uses a wheelchair to help get around due to a medical condition. His wheelchair helps him with his mobility and it allows him to move freely around his home and neighborhood.

The custom-built chair was a source of independence and assisted him with day-to-day activities. But that all changed the day his wheelchair was stolen from his parents' vehicle in front of their home.

On May 12, the chair was reported stolen and it has yet to be found. As the search continues, the community rallied behind the family to offer their support.

After the wheelchair was initially reported stolen, the Avondale Police Department provided a temporary wheelchair to Eli and worked with local organizations for a potentially permanent solution, according to a press release.

And on Thursday, the family received some good news.

According to a Facebook post from Avondale PD, Eli and his family were presented with a check by the West Valley Mavericks Foundation for the purchase of a new wheelchair.

The Avondale Police Officers Association also raised money to help the family with future medical expenses. AVPD officers also worked with Southwest Lending Closet of Avondale, who provided a temporary wheelchair until he receives his new wheelchair.

Avondale PD, community help boy who had wheelchair stolen 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

The post also mentioned a special thanks to Sgt. Jones and Officer Toxqui for their efforts in working with everyone on making this happen.

12 News on YouTube