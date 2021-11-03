Army veteran cycling cross country to help the Wounded Warriors Project

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken it's toll on veterans from employment to mental health. And one veteran is doing his part to help them.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Chances are you’ll see David Parramore cycling around the Valley in the next couple of days. Navigating around busy traffic with a Wounded Warriors Project flag sitting on top of the cart he’s towing.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected a lot of Americans – including veterans – from unemployment to mental health. Parramore is doing his part to help them.

Parramore - a retired Army Colonel who served 26 years - is cycling from San Diego to his home in St. Augustine, Florida.

“The idea is to Ride Across America to raise awareness for veterans who have been affected by Covid 19,” said David Parramore.

He hopes to complete the 3,200-mile journey in 2 ½ months. The trek is also raising money for a Wounded Warriors Project.

“Warriors to Work program helps connect veterans to employment. Helps connect them to resources they can find in terms of developing resumes and other things,” said Parramore.

Parramore is also livestreaming his ride.

“I’m a veteran so this is one way I can give back to the veteran community,” said Parramore.

HOW TO HELP: Donate to his fundraiser

