Single mom and nursing student, inspires Arizona on International Women's Day

PHOENIX — Tuesday was International Women’s Day, a day where people across the globe are working to “break the bias” and take action for equality.

In the Valley, an Arizona group celebrated local women, while raising much-needed money for local families.

The Celebrating Her Story fundraiser at the Arizona Biltmore was the first-ever benefit like this for Arizona’s Children Association, one of the oldest and largest child welfare and behavioral health agencies in our state.

Tysheria Harrell attended Tuesday's fundraiser. And for as long as Ty can remember, she wanted to be a mom.

“I love it like, just getting him dressed and seeing him happy all the time, especially what he went through because he was born premature," Ty said.

A full-time single mom isn't the only way Ty spends her time. “Currently I’m a CNA, so I’m a nurse's assistant and I’m in school for my RN," Ty said.

Ty spoke at Tuesday’s Celebrating her Story, a fundraiser benefiting Arizona’s Children Association.

“I’m going to be speaking, and from what I know it’s to raise money for the program that I’m in," Ty said.

Nicole Lance also worked Tuesday's event.

“Looking to bring women and men, it’s a fully inclusive event, together with from all over the community to raise some awareness and hopefully some support for Arizona’s Children Association," Lance said.

Lance is also on the AZCA board.

“Providing full-scale services, foster care, adoption, family support, behavioral health, and support and really wanted to use the International Women’s Day platform," Lance said.

They are services Ty is grateful for, having been in foster care herself.

“Foster care has changed me a lot," Ty said. "If I was not in foster care. I would not have my own apartment. My own car.”

Her own apartment and vehicle are a couple of resources Ty said she plans to be on the giving end of someday. She even hopes to open her own group home.

Until then, it’s mom, CNA, an aspiring nurse, and inspirational speaker.

“If you put your mind to it and you really want to do it, you can do it," Ty said.

In AzCA’s community impact report released in 2020, the non-profit served more than 1,200 current and former foster youth, and more than 2,000 parents, caregivers, and children were served by their family education and support services.

In addition to raising money for AzCA, the fundraiser honored everyday women who are doing extraordinary things around the Valley.

The mission behind this year’s International Women’s Day was to celebrate female achievement, raise awareness against bias and take action for equality.

Experts and storytellers of all backgrounds attended to inspire and empower the room.

