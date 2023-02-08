Puppy rescued from car axle in Phoenix, now up for adoption

Gracie is a 14-week-old Parson Russell Terrier mix who became wedged on top of the rear axle of a car earlier in February. Can you give her a better home?

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Sometimes a helping paw goes a long way. Just ask Gracie, the tiny pup who got trapped on a car axle after getting attacked by other dogs earlier in February.

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) got the call on Feb. 1: A puppy was being chased down by two larger dogs near 24th Street and McDowell road.

When AHS Emergency Animal Medical Technician Dan McGrath arrived, the little pup was out of sight. She'd wedged herself up underneath a car, and was too scared to come out.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

You can see the pup stuck on top of the car's main axle up above.

It took a little coaxing, but McGrath was eventually able to get her free from the car, and took her back to the AHS' animal trauma hospital.

She was shy and only weighed 12 pounds, but AHS was glad to say that the pup was otherwise healthy.

And now... Her name is Gracie.

Gracie is a 14-week-old Parson Russell Terrier mix. The shelter says she's recovered from being spayed and is ready for her forever home!

She's a little shy but has a lot of love to give.

Gracie is just one of the more than 7,400 sick and injured animals rescued by the AHS' Emergency Animal Medical Technician program in the last year alone. She's also one of the nearly 18,000 pets that AHS cares for every year.

If you're interesting in giving a pet their forever home, you can see all of their pictures and bios on azhumane.org/adopt.

For more info about the Arizona Human Society and their mission, visit azhumane.org.

Today in AZ