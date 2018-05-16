It's a rescue seen all over the internet, and one you have to see to believe.

Usually, when you talk about animal rescues, it's a human helping out a furry friend. This time, a dog was doing the saving and helping its furry friend.

Laurie Becerra posted security camera footage from her backyard on Facebook. The footage shows a dog, Smokey, struggling to swim in the pool after falling in.

In the Facebook post, Becerra said her husband had only been inside for a few minutes and the two dogs play around the pool "all the time" without issue. She said they must have gone through their fence in her backyard.

"I cried when I first viewed it I was heartbroken for Smokey seeing him struggle," Becerra said in a message to 12 News. "It took me a few days to take it all in."

Luckily for Smokey, Remus was there to help. After trying to, it appears, coax Smokey out of the water, Remus eventually jumped in to push Smokey up to safety.

"I felt overwhelmed with love for Remus he’s always sort of been a handful but we all love him and his craziness," Becerra said.

In the Facebook post, Becerra called Remus her hero and said he has a "heart of gold."

"Seeing this showed me a soft loving side of him," she said. "He’s such a smart dog. Remus is just naturally a good swimmer."

Becerra said they can't keep Remus out of the pool whenever he comes over. He just loves it. And as far as the pool goes for Smokey, despite the incident, he has had "no problems whatsoever."

Becerra said he'll sit on the pool's top step when everyone's outside and "does not hesitate" to get in, with a life jacket on, when her husband is in the pool.

Smokey, a rescue, has been a part of the family since November while Becerra's daughter has had Remus since he was a tiny puppy. The two best buds "hit it off" right when they were first introduced back in November, Becerra said.

Way to go, Remus!

