Arizona kids with cancer need your help. Here's how you can give

The Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children can't help those in need without the support of the community. Here's how to get in touch with the 12News telethon.

ARIZONA, USA — Most children can take the ability to see for granted.

Cancer has taken that ability away from 10-year-old Christian Lopez. During his years-long fight against the disease, the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children has been there every step of the way.

"I think probably right off the bat, just the day that we received the news," said Brenda Lopez, Christian's mother. "That was a pretty horrible day."

Christian was diagnosed with a brain tumor at the age of four. The surgery to rid him of the tumor left him blind.

Despite the challenges, Christian is continuing to be active by playing sports, riding his bike, and trying new things.

"I kind of always want to try something once and if I don't like it, I don't like it," Christian said.

The foundation has been with the Lopez family every step of the way, through thick and thin.

"We've had good moments, we've had bad moments. [The Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children] has been there through it all," Brenda said. "And they just cover everybody. It's not just the patient, it's the whole family. Brothers, sisters, mom, dad."

The foundation can't help those in need without the support of the community, so 12News has teamed up with them to hold a telethon to raise money.

Those interested in making a donation can call 888-53-AZ KID (888-532-9543) from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

"Donate donate donate," Brenda said.

"This, the money that you give to these organizations will go a very long way, they will find a way to use that money wisely and help all of these families, all of these patients, all of these siblings that need support in some way or another."

