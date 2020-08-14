Have you seen this bride? Apache Junction police searching for owner of abandoned wedding dress

An abandoned wedding dress was found by the Apache Junction Police Department and they need your help "solving the mystery."

PHOENIX — Do you know who this wedding dress belongs to?

An abandoned wedding dress was found by the Apache Junction Police Department and they need your help "solving the mystery."

Let's break down the situation really quick.

The department said in a Facebook post on Thursday that they found the dress. "It seems to be in really good condition," the department said.

Inside the box that the dress was found in was this photo.

"We're not sure if the dress was lost, stolen or abandoned but we would really like to get it back to its owner," the department said.

The Apache Junction Police Department said that it can only hold onto the dress until Oct. 1 before having to get rid of it to make room for other found property. "(Something about policy...whatever)," the department joked.

How the dress got separated from its owner is an "absolute mystery," the department said.

"Our folks down in property and evidence have wild imaginations and have come up all sorts of crazy theories; we simply must know what happened!!!"

The department asked people to share the h*ck out of their post.

"Maybe if enough people see it we can reunite this beautiful dress with this beautiful bride and finally put an end to this mystery."