heartwarming

'Amazing Grace' | Birthday parade held for Valley woman celebrating a century of life

A parade of cars, bikes, and golf carts lined up to help Grace celebrate the important milestone.
Credit: Citrus Gardens

MESA, Ariz. — A Valley woman got to celebrate an important milestone with a parade thrown in her honor.

The woman's name is Grace Bierman, and as of Saturday, she has lived for a century. 

Her residential complex, Citrus Gardens MHC Mobile Home Park, threw a parade to celebrate the momentous occasion. The parade was filled with cars, bikes, and golf carts to share in the celebration of Grace's life.

"Grace insisted on having a new red dress for her special day," the mobile home park said in a statement. "We're going to give her the red carpet treatment."

From all of us here at 12 News, Happy Birthday Grace! And here's to many more.

'Amazing Grace's' 100 Birthday Parade

Trish Nichols

