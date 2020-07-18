'Amazing Grace' | Birthday parade held for Valley woman celebrating a century of life

A parade of cars, bikes, and golf carts lined up to help Grace celebrate the important milestone.

MESA, Ariz. — A Valley woman got to celebrate an important milestone with a parade thrown in her honor.

The woman's name is Grace Bierman, and as of Saturday, she has lived for a century.

Her residential complex, Citrus Gardens MHC Mobile Home Park, threw a parade to celebrate the momentous occasion. The parade was filled with cars, bikes, and golf carts to share in the celebration of Grace's life.

"Grace insisted on having a new red dress for her special day," the mobile home park said in a statement. "We're going to give her the red carpet treatment."

From all of us here at 12 News, Happy Birthday Grace! And here's to many more.

