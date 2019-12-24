Winona Hatcher grew up on a farm riding horses in northwest Missouri.

And Monday morning, thanks to the Wildhorse Ranch Rescue in Gilbert, she had the opportunity one more time. And it was a real team effort to make it happen.

The 91-year-old Air Force veteran hadn't been on a horse in almost 50 years.

When she told her good friend Debbie Gipson that she wanted to ride a horse one more time Debbie got right to work.

"So, I got a hold of my daughter Megan and these great people made it happen. It just means so much," Gipson said.

"I thought let me see what I can do. So, I tracked down a couple of people and they made some more calls," Megan Gipson said.

Those calls led Megan to the Wildhorse Ranch Rescue in Gilbert.

When Hatcher met the Wildhorse Ranch Rescue managers Deb and Terry Rickets she couldn't wait to get back in the saddle.

"This has been amazing. It really has. When a friend of Terry’s reached out and asked if we could pull this off, we were like 'hmmm'," Debbie Rickets said.

Rickets thought a 34-year-old rescue horse named Duke was the perfect match. Duke came to the rescue from the Havasupai lands in Arizona. It was found emaciated and near death.

The rescue nursed Duke back to health. Rickets said Duke hadn't been saddled in four years. She had to work with him to get him ready for this ride.

"This has been several months in the making, but Duke is a gentle horse. We knew he'd be perfect for this," Rickets said.

Getting on this horse wasn’t as easy as it used to be for Hatcher, but she's always been determined. Once saddled up on Duke she said it felt like old times.

"Oh my gosh, you don’t know what this means to me," Hatcher said.

She rode Duke for about ten minutes and in that short time they developed a bond.

"Even trying to push him he wouldn’t go fast. He was protecting her," Rickets explained.

So much meaning for so many people determined to see Hatcher take one more ride.

"It means a lot. This really means so much," Hatcher said.

She says she plans to visit Duke when she can.

If you'd like to volunteer at Wildhorse Ranch Rescue administrators say give them call if you're interested.