SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A Valley girl who beat cancer is now hoping her fight can inspire others who are facing the same challenges that she once faced.

Six-year-old Kylah Mugwagwa spent nearly half of her young life taking hordes of medications while she fought leukemia since she was 3 years old.

“It’s just a lot for a little 3-year-old to handle,” said Amber Mugwagwa, Kylah’s mother.

“Because she was three when we found out. She didn’t understand it, but it didn’t kill her spirit. She was still very upbeat, smiling a lot, she was very happy even though she was like, ‘I’m different than other people at school because they don’t take all this medicine.’”

The stress of having a child fighting something so devastating like cancer can take its toll on any family, emotionally and financially.

This was the case with the Mugwagwa family, as well.

If it wasn’t for the support of family and friends, the fight would have been overwhelming.

“We got a lot of support from a lot of cancer foundations- financially- a lot of support with just, ‘How are you doing? Are you okay? Let us pray for you,’” said Mugwagwa.

“A lot of churches were reaching out to us for prayers. A lot of support if I had to go to work, my parents were always there to help take care of her and my family was always there to say, ‘We got you. We got you guys and we’re going to get through this.’”.

It was that support that Amber and Kylah want to pass along to families of other cancer patients.

In an Instagram post, Amber showed Kylah with all her medications around her.

The pill bottles took up almost the entire bed that Kylah was sitting on.

It had a simple message:

“This is all the pills, I mean, people don’t even take that much in their lifetime and for a three-year-old- at the time- to take that much, it’s like, ‘You can do this.’ It’s almost supportive for other cancer patients, it’s like, ‘It’s a lot of medications, but we got this, we can do this.’”.