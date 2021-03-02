25 military moms honored with Love Parade in Phoenix

Covid-19 forced the annual Operation Shower at the Waste Management Phoenix Open to move outdoors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Thunderbirds along with Operation Shower and PROEM National Event Services hosted a baby shower for 25 military moms to be on Tuesday.

“They’re from Luke Air Force base. They’re from Arizona National Guard,” said Jamila Watson, a volunteer with Operation Shower. “Anything you think you need as a new mom. That’s what they’re going to get today.”

This is the eighth year they’ve put on this baby shower, but with COVID-19, they moved it outside and turned it into a drive-thru event called the “Love Parade.”

Senior Airman Cawthorne and her husband who both serve at Luke Air Force Base - are expecting a baby in May. The “Love Parade” meant a lot to her.

“Because it’s COVID-19, we can’t really have a baby shower but there are people out here treating us like family,” said Cawthorne. “A baby shower to me means being surrounded by friends and family.”

About a dozen or so members of The Thunderbirds were on hand to cheer the moms on.

“We hope when they drive through here, they feel loved and supported and the Thunderbirds are grateful for their service,” said Ed Grant with The Thunderbirds.

Operation Shower, a nonprofit, has honored more than 6,000 families over the years.