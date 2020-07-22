2 children, more than a dozen pets rescued from burning Buckeye home

Firefighters and officers worked together to save a family from a burning home and all of their pets.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Firefighters and police officers worked together Tuesday morning to rescue children and more than a dozen pets from a burning home in Buckeye, according to police.

A fire broke out inside a home near Rainbow Road and Sundance Parkway around 8:46 a.m. When crews arrived, the home was completely engulfed in thick smoke.

The Buckeye Police Department says Assistant Police Chief Bob Sanders happened to be nearby when the fire was reported. As Sanders arrived, police say Fire Chief Dave Dubois got to the scene almost simultaneously.

Family members outside told them a child was still in the burning home, and the two immediately ran inside before other fire crews arrived.

Buckeye Fire & Police save 2 kids from house fire. All 6 members of the family are safe as well as their 7 dogs and 11 cats. What a great job! #BuckeyeAZFire #WeAreBPD pic.twitter.com/UvGI9IIWL5 — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) July 22, 2020

Sanders and Dubois rescued a 5-year-old boy on the couch and another boy huddled with his mom in another room.

Other firefighters arrived and began working to contain the fire. When they entered the home, crews found several unconscious cats on the second floor of the home.

A total of 10 cats were rescued by firefighters, nine of whom were unconscious and had to be resuscitated.

Another seven dogs were also rescued in the backyard.

The department says all the animals were rushed to a veterinary clinic and are doing well.

The woman in the home suffered a minor burn to her hand and one firefighter had to be treated for breathing problems.

The family is receiving help from the American Red Cross.