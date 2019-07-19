Three rescued 11-week-old puppies now have forever homes.

The Arizona Humane Society said five Chihuahua-mix dogs were left for dead in a hot Phoenix dumpster earlier this week. Two did not survive, but the three females did. The pups were adopted Thursday.

PREVIOUSLY: 11-week-old puppies found inside duffle bag thrown away in Phoenix dumpster

The story was especially compelling for Tina Williams, who lost her 9-year-old dog, Sweet Pea, in 2012 on the same day the dogs were rescued from the dumpster.

"She was my spirit animal," Williams said. “She was also found in a dumpster.”

The other handful of families who showed up for the raffle were encouraged to adopt other shelter animals.

AHS is having a special promotion on cats, too. For just a donation of your choice, you can take home a cat on Friday.

The shelter animals are spayed or neutered and have their first round of shots.